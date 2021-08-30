Priyanka Chopra narrates ‘terrifying’ experience shooting amid pandemic Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share





Priyanka Chopra narrates ‘terrifying’ experience shooting amid pandemic

Actress Priyanka Chopra related her experience of working during the pandemic as she headed for a shoot with The Matrix Resurrections.



Priyanka Chopra is back to work amid the pandemic and admitted she was extremely ‘terrified.’

In an interview with Vogue India, Priyanka said, “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.”

She continued, “He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel.”

However, Priyanka ensured that all COVID-19 protocols were in place on the sets as she was not ready to take any risks.