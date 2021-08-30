Vivek Oberoi touches upon facing real fear shooting in pandemic Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share





Actor Vivek Oberoi shared his thoughts on the prolonged third wave of COVID-19 and his experience of shooting amid the disease.



According to the actor even though vaccinations had been taken the danger still existed and the situation should not be taken lightly.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek said, “Even though I take whatever precautions I can, at the end of the day, you still have a lingering doubt at the back of the head that, ‘I am going back home’, especially with the talk of the third wave.”

He added, “All these talks about kids… mine are so attached to me and so young. Even if I am out for four days, whenever I come back, they come running to me to hug me. I have to stop them there and say, ‘Hold on, I have to go, take a shower, steam’, and then sit down.”

The actor signed off by saying, “This all is very unnatural. People say it’s the new normal, but I find that there is nothing ‘normal’ about it. So, it is not a great feeling at all. But what is a great relief is to actually take off the mask and act in front of the camera. That’s something we all actors love to do.”