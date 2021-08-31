When Rajkummar Rao was beaten up by college boyes: Read his hilarious response Web Desk | August 31, 2021 Share

When Rajkummar Rao was beaten up by college boyes: Read his hilarious response

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao always knew he would become a Bollywood star.

Speaking with EIC vs Bollywood in an interview, The White Tiger actor revealed of having his share of teenage fights back in the days. But whatever the quarrel maybe, the actor did not let anybody touch his face.



"I moved to this new, really modern, fancy, Blue Bells school in Gurgaon and I was a big, I'm still a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So I saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I saw this one girl, playing basketball, same hair, and I was like 'Anjali'. I was like, 'I found her mother, I found her (imitating Shah Rukh).' And then somehow, we started dating but she had a boyfriend," he said.



"It was a Jat boy and then, of course, they came to thrash me. Some 25 Jat boys from law college and by that time, I was a saint guy," he revealed.

"I was like 'Now no more fighting, this is enough. I have to be an actor.' They were thrashing me, 25 boys were like, 'Take out the gun, take out the gun, shoot him, take out the gun.' I was sitting like (makes a gesture of being huddled up). My two Punjabi, cute friends were like 'Don't hit him, hit me if you want to'. The only thing I was screaming is, and trust me, it's a true story, 'Don't hit my face, I want to be an actor,'" he laughed.



Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut in 2010 and rose to fame after some of his critically acclaimed films including Shahid and CityLights.