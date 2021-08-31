Did Varun Dhawan play brief role in My Name Is Khan? Watch Clip Here Web Desk | August 31, 2021 Share

Varun Dhawan briefly played assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan before making his debut as an actor in Student of the Year in 2012.



Although much of Dhawan's work was off-screen for the movie, fans have no spotted him playing the body double of Jimmy Sheirgill, Shah Rukh Khan's elder brother in the movie.

In the post shared by a fanpage, one could spot Varun Dhawan in a movie still as well as in a clip.

“Oh my god! I never noticed,” one wrote in the comments section. “What an observation bro bollywoodranker,” another said.



Take a look:



