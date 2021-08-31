Akshay Kumar spotted all-smiles with fan in London Web Desk | August 31, 2021 Share

Akshay Kumar spotted 'chilling' with fan in London

Akshay Kumar is loving his ongoing trip to London.

The actor, who was first spotted with wife Twinkle Khanna on the London screening of Bell Bottom, is now clicked all-smiles with a fan.

In the photo, Akshay can be seen sporting black cargo pants, paired with a black T-shirt and camouflage jacket while his fan showed off her salt and pepper hairdo with denim jeans, pink printed T-shirt and a dark blue blazer.



Akshay's new photo comes after the actor completed his quarantine period in London.

"Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan (the streets of Ratlam)."

