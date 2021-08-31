Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her Hollywood comeback with a rom-com project Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 31, 2021 Share

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to mark her Hollywood comeback with the upcoming project. The Bajirao Mastani has bagged a romantic-comedy movie project for STXfilms and Temple Hill productions.

Reports suggest that the Padmaavat actress would be co-producing the project through her Ka productions banner.

The Piku actress made her debut as a producer with her 2020 film Chhapaak. She is collaborating with Temple Hill Production’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, who have previously produced movies like the Twilight series, The Fault in Our Stars, Love, Simon.

Reportedly, the upcoming movie will be a cross-cultural romantic comedy centered on Deepika. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

Talking about the announcement, Fogelson said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.”

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” said the Ram Leela actress.

Previously, Deepika made her Hollywood debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel.

Moreover, the actress has many Bollywood films in her pipeline including 83, opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. She has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.