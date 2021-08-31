Shanaya Kapoor’s first advertisement goes viral on social media: Watch Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021 Share





Actress Shanaya Kapoor’s first advertisement made rounds on social media as she essayed the role of a model.



In the ad, Shanaya was spotted eating spaghetti with the associated mess.

The advertisement turned out to be for a brand of straightener. She was dressed in a Miss Perfect sash as she devoured a bowl of spaghetti.

To those unversed, Shanaya is a part of Karan’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Karan announced his partnership and Shanaya’s interesting addition.

Karan took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it, "Oh my god, shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem the_misfit_way!"

He further wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with DharmaMovies, this July!”

Apart from the ad film, Shanaya also worked as an assistant director on Janhvi’s film.

Shanaya is just waiting for the right project to strike her and she would step into the Bollywood industry once she finds something interesting.







