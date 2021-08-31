Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’s pet Gino turns 2, actress shares snap of his fancy birthday cake Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 31, 2021 Share

Globally famed star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alongside her husband, US singer Nick Jonas celebrated birthday of their furry friend Gino, who turned two-year-old on Monday.

The star couple, who often shares their adorable moments with heir lovely pets Diana and Gino, showered love on their pet on its big day.

Even though, the couple was not present with their pet Gino on its birthday, they made sure to make it special. Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee posted several stories wishing Gino on his birthday.

In the first story, she posted an adorable video of Gino sitting on the floor. In the caption, she wrote, “Miss u my baby. Happy 2 year birthday’.

In the next story, the White Tiger actress posted a close-up picture of Gino’s fancy birthday cake, which was decorated with dog treats and had a big bone as a present. Priyanka wrote, “Happy 2 year birthday” on it.

The last story had a photo of Gino and Panda sitting in front of the cake and staring at their royal treat. The adorable picture was also shared on Gino’s Instagram handle with a caption, “My birthday party! Miss u nickjonas priyankachopra.”





On the work front, the Dil Dhadkne Do actress, who is currently stationed in US with hubby Nick, has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actress is set to mark her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also have Matrix: Resurrections, and series Citadel in the works.