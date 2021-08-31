Rahul Vaidya opens up on existent ‘drug menace’ in society: ‘It ends very badly’ Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021 Share

Actor Rahul Vaidya voiced his thoughts on the prevalent drug menace in society as he spoke to the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Monday.



The paparazzi shared the video on their IG handle as Rahul was having a nice chat with the photographers.

In the video he said, “Kal main discuss kar raha tha kuch friends ke saath (Yesterday, I was discussing with some friends that) a lot of youth is getting into drugs, they take drugs.”

The actor added, “Please don’t get into it because iska end jo hai woh bohot kharab hai (it ends very badly), so there is no point that you should do that. Please say no.”

Rahul’s speech came right after Armaan Kohli was arrested for storing cocaine in his house after a big raid.

While chatting, Rahul also urged his followers and fans to watch his wife Disha Parmar’s upcoming drama serial.







