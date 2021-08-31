Suniel Shetty once confessed he wanted to quit acting after getting hate from people

Indian actor Suniel Shetty once appeared in an interview and said that he wanted to leave Bollywood because of people’s hatefull comments after his 1992 film Balwaan.
Shetty shared, “When I first came in, I thought I am going to make it because I got the physique. Everyone thinks they are God before they get in. They say ‘I think I am going to be the next Badshah.’ But once you come in, you realise it is not that way. There were a whole lot of things I was bad at.”
While talking about his film debut filmBalwaan, the 60-year-old said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film did okay but I was not appreciated. People said he is bad news. That got me ticking. I said to myself, ‘No way I am going to stay put.’ In the beginning, I was hurt. People kept passing remarks on me, not knowing me as a person. They went on saying things about me and that hurt.”
He added, “But I had a strong family, a very loving wife, that made all the difference. Once I am on a high, I am out. I want to get out when I am wanted, not thrown out. I won’t miss the industry”.