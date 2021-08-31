Esha Deol learned about work-life balance from mother Hema Malini Sakina Mehdi | August 31, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Esha Deol appeared in an interview and weighed in finding balancing between motherhood and work.

Deol is making onscreen comeback with a web show in which she will star alongside Ajay Devgn.

The actress was asked if she learned about balancing work-life from Kareena Kapoor, to which she responded, “In this time and age, it is Kareena who has set an example, but for me… I have grown up watching my mom (actress Hema Malini) work every single day. “

She added, “So, when it comes to balancing personal and professional life it is my mother who I look up to. She worked even when she was pregnant with me!”