Yeh Kahan Agaye Hum’: Sarah Ali Khan grooves on beat Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021 Share

Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself enjoying the natural beauty of Ladakh as she grooved over the song Yeh Kahaan Agaye Hum in a traditional attire.



The actress stated how productive and beautiful her holiday had been.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ali Khan posted a video snippet and captioned it by saying, “Teri Baahon Ka Sahara Jo Mila Hai. Is Bageeche Ka Kona Kona Khila Hai.”

The song Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum added to the beauty of the moment and was taken from the movie Silsila.

Fans showered Sarah’s latest post with love and praise as they really appreciated her in full traditional attire.







