Disha Patani shares glimpses of her look in recent post Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021

Actress Disha Patani shared a radiant selfie as she lit up her Tuesday morning.



Disha shared a sneak peek of her anime love in a recent selfie.

In the picture, Disha was dressed in a white tee with her hair left loose with a purple hair filter and captioned it, "Twinning with Gojo."

Her latest adorable pictures left fans gushing.

On the work front, Disha just returned from the shoot of her film Ek Villain Returns.

The actress raised a toast with her teammates as they wound up the shooting of the film.