Kareena Kapoor spotted kissing baby Jeh before leaving house: See Photos Web Desk | September 01, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor is stepping out of her house, but not before planting a little kiss on younger son Jeh's cheek.

On Wednesday, Kareena was spotted leaving her home in a brown floral dress. The actor also briefly held Jeh bfore heading out, who looked adorable in a blue onesie.

After kissing her son's hand, Kareena then handed over the baby to his nanny before and went forward with a hot beverage in her hand.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed Jeh earlier this year. They are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan

