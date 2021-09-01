Anushka Sharma urges fans to 'wear mask' after surging COVID-19 cases in Mumbai Web Desk | September 01, 2021 Share

Anushka Sharma urges fans to 'wear mask' after surging COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma is asking her followers to take COVID-19 precautions.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police turned to their Instagram and shared a graph of people spotted in Mumbai without a mask.



The photo showed a number of 920 people caught without following COVID-19 SOPs on August 29.

"Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL," wrote the police department.

Anushka then shared the post on her Instagram handle and urged fans to care about not only for themselves but others around too.

"Mask pehen lo (wear a mask) Doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra (think a little about others as well)," she said, adding a folded hands emoji.

Take a look: