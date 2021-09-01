Farah Khan 'swears on her kids' she did not know Ed Sheeran was famous Web Desk | September 01, 2021 Share

Farah Khan had no idea who Ed Sheeran was before inviting him to her party.

In 2017, the British singer visited India and was invited to a Bollywood party, hosted by Farah Khan.

Speaking to Arbaaz Khan in his talk show Pinch,Farah revealed that she thought Ed was her cousin's friend.



"My cousin who works as a lawyer in a music company told me that Ed wants to come to India and wants to experience a Bollywood party. I swear on my children, I had no idea, who Ed Sheeran is," Farah admitted.

"I thought he would be my cousin's friend, but my cousin and aunt asked me to host a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and asked about him, he told me that he is the number 1 singer. We started as a small party, but I didn't realize that Ed is so famous, as everyone started calling me that they want to attend the party. So it turned out to be a big bash," she said," said Farah.

