Jacqueline Fernandez receives call for ID spoofing from Tihar Jail Zainab Nasir | September 01, 2021 Share

Jacqueline Fernandez receives call for ID spoofing from Tihar Jail

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez received a call from Tihar Jail for ID spoofing amid a money laundering case.



For those unversed, Jacqueline has been under investigation for laundering over 200 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate sources revealed, as per India Today, "When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift.”

Jacqueline was not the only person who fell prey to Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s trickery.

The exact details of the person have not been known as yet but according to some sources he would mask his real identity when in contact with the actress and presented himself as a big personality.

Sources from the Enforcement Directorate claimed, "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.”

The actress was interrogated for 5 hours and it was claimed that her statement was considered ‘crucial’ for the case.