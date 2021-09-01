Actress Kriti Sanon expressed her love for iconic actresses Madhubala and Meena Kumari and wished that their stories could be told.
Kriti showed keen interest to essay their characters in a biopic and in an interview with ETimes, she said, “There are certain personalities in our film industry who have been iconic and whose lives I feel people don’t really know much about."
"But people should know about them. And apart from Madhubalaji, I would love to play Meena Kumariji in her biopic. Both were iconic heroines of their time and I personally too would love to learn more about them.”
For those unaware, Kriti wrapped up shooting for the film Mimi where she portrayed the role of a surrogate mother.
Being the versatile actress that she has proved to be, Kriti also has several other projects lined up.