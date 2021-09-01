Priyanka Chopra on working during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘I was terrified’ Sakina Mehdi | September 01, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra appeared in an interview with Vogue India and shared about how she felt when she returned to work amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chopra revealed, “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.”

The actor told that her husband Nick Jonas and mother helped her in calming down, she said, “He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in.”