Harshvardhan Kapoor on being compared to father Anil Kapoor: ‘I’ve made peace with it’ Sakina Mehdi | September 01, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor who is son of actor Anil Kapoor appeared in an interview and opened up about being compared to father.

The 30-year-old shared, “You know, I think that there were some people that like kind of got on my side after Bhavesh, then after AK Vs AK, some more people got on my side, then after the spotlight, some more people kind of have.”

He continued, “Because, what is happening is that they kind of are becoming more aware of the work, the choices, the personality, etc. Obviously, when people don’t know me, they just kind of assume that I’ll just be a certain way because I am Anil Kapoor’s son.”

The actor added, “So I think, over a period of time, hopefully, I can keep doing the kind of work I am doing and change more people’s minds. But, having said that, there will always be a small minority of people that just decide not to like me because of who I am. I can’t do anything about that and I have made peace with it.”