Tiger wanted to buy a house for mother ever since he joined films: Jackie Shroff Sakina Mehdi | September 01, 2021

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff sat down for an interview and talked about son Tiger Shroff buying a house for his mother Ayesha Shroff.

The 64-year-old shared, “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

Moreover, Jackie said that he didn’t play any role in Tiger’s upbringing, “Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness.”