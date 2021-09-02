Bhumi Pednekar touches on post-pandemic shooting: ‘I am sure we will bounce back’ Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed how the post-pandemic entertainment scene would be a different during an interview.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pednekar said, “Our fraternity is such that we adjust with the changing times really well. Our narrative is changing. Our story is changing. OTT is the sister platform for us and it is never going to be with either cinemas or OTTS."

"Both will co exist with a lot of love. I would hate to be home and watch everything on TV. We love to go to cinemas, and I am sure we will bounce back. But having said that, I really enjoy the content that our platforms have given us during the pandemic and I am thankful to that.”

The actress continued, “That’s because our audience is exposed to such content already. It is not just what we have done but also internationally the amount of thing that the audience has seen in that past two year."

"Filmmakers are going to recalibrate and actors are going to rethink the way they are performing. People want newer stories and newer narratives and I am very excited to be a working actor during this time.”

Due to the pandemic the life of actors has changed completely.