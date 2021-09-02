Farah Khan contracts COVID-19: report Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a post on Instagram announcing that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.



According to some sources, Farah had received both the doses of the vaccine but still could not protect herself.

She urged all those who came into contact with her to get them tested as this is a serious situation.



In the Instagram post, she wrote, "I wonder if this happened coz i didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly, double vaxxed people..."

"I've still managed to test positive for Covid... I've already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon."