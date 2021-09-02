Bigg Boss’: Nia Sharma makes ‘VIP’ entry in OTT house Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Actress Nia Sharma made a grand entry into the Big Boss OTT house today and was all smiles upon her welcome.



Nia made an appearance, clad in a gold and beige shimmery dress that she paired with high glittery heels.

The Jamai Raja actress was all excited and was seen dancing away while entering the house with contagious energy.

For those unversed, Nia was approached several times for the show but she always rejected the offer, because, according to her it was not the right time.

She signed up for Big Boss 14 but backed out due to some personal problems.

As she has now joined the show fans cannot stop gushing over her.