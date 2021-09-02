The Big Picture’: Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for quiz show Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share





The Big Picture’: Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for quiz show

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in the promo shooting of his quiz show, The Big Picture.



The announcement of the upcoming reality show had been disclosed months ago and fans were all eager to see Ranveer hosting the show.

Ranveer stepped out of his car in a black and white tracksuit, masked along with a pair of white sneakers. The hair bun also added to his charisma.





For those unaware, the show is based on general knowledge and visual memory tests.

Regarding his TV debut, Ranveer Singh told ETimesTv, “In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India."

"Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”



