‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40 Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 02, 2021 Share

Popular Indian television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, passed away due to heart attack on Thursday, said an official at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He was 40 years old.

As per reports, Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the Cooper Hospital official told India Today.

"Initial report indicates that Sidharth took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. He died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," said a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital.

The report also states that the postmortem is currently being done and the body will be discharged soon.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He rose to immense fame after the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu.

In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth was also known for his strong friendship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, which was often thought to be a romantic relationship. The rumored couple, who was known as 'Sidnaaz' by their fans, appeared in several popular music videos together.

Condolences from fans and fellow showbiz stars are pouring in for the actor on social media.



