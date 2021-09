Sara Ali Khan 'humbly' introduces herself after a passenger asks her name: Watch Here Web Desk | September 02, 2021 Share

Sara Ali Khan 'humbly' introduces herself after a passenger asks her name: Watch Here

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan introduced herself as the person behind her failed to recognize who she is.

On Thursday morning, the actor arrived at the Mumbai airport with her mother Amrita Singh where she was asked by a passenger about her name.

While stopping for photos for the paparazzi, Sara humbly replied "I'm Sara sir."





Fans took to the comments section to react to the video of Sara. “She is so humble. Very well brought up girl. God bless her,” added another.