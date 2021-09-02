Kareena Kapoor papped as she takes a morning stroll Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share





Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan started Thursday morning in style as she was papped with a mug of coffee in the city.



Kareena rocked her morning attire as she was seen clad in casuals, comfy yet cool.

She wore a white tee with ‘fragile’ splashed across it along with red and white slip-ons to match. Her hair was neatly tied back and she had on a pair of sunglasses and as always carried her special aura with her.





A staff member was spotted walking alongside her.

The details of where she was heading to remained unknown.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and shared two sons from him Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

She is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.