Karan Kundra grieves death of Sidharth Shukla: 'Gone too soon buddy' Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021





Actor Karan Kundra got candid about his last conversation with Sidharth Shukla the night before his death.



The industry mourns today as Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack leaving many in shock and disbelief.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Kundrra shared a picture of Sidharth and penned it with an emotional caption, “Shocking..just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone too soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling..extremely sad.”

According to reports, Sidharth was immediately rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai at 10:30 a.m. in the morning today as he had suffered from a heart attack but could not make it as he died on arrival.

The actor left behind his mother and two sisters.

Jaan Kumar Sanu took to twitter to share his thoughts in remembrance of Sidharth Shukla whom he called his ‘elder brother.’

“I can’t believe the news. I don’t want to believe it. I met you a week ago. Thank you for the memories Sid. You were an elder brother and a role model. RIP King #SiddharthShukla.”

The actual cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem.







