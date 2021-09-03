Saira Banu battling depression after husband Dilip Kumar's death Web Desk | September 03, 2021 Share

Veteran Indian actor Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem.

Dilip Kumar's wife, who was admitted to the hospital on August 28, suffered from breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

According to the 77-year-old's doctors at Hinduja Hospital, “Her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome."



“She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home," they continued. Saira Banu is also battling depression after the death of husband Dilip Kumar this year.

Saira and Dilip got married in 1966. The couple acted together in several films including Sagina and Gopi.