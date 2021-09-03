Kangana Ranaut disses Instagram for not letting her add 'Thalaivi' trailer to her bio Web Desk | September 03, 2021 Share

Kangana Ranaut is angry at Instagram for not letting her add Thalaivi's trailer link in her bio.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Kangana revealed how her edit section has been locked by the company.

“Dear instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile,” she wrote.

She continued, “Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude you [expletive],” she added.

Kangana reveals it all started when she applied to have ‘Thalaivii’ added to her name on Instagram and since then, the edit section of her account is locked. “Now I can’t even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from instagram is unacceptable,” she added.