Priyanka Chopra shares how she managed wedding expenses with Nick Jonas Sakina Mehdi | September 03, 2021 Share

Priyanka Chopra shares how she managed wedding expenses with Nick Jonas

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in a recent press conference opened up about how she managed wedding expenses with Nick Jonas.

The 39-year-old and Jonas got married in both Christian and Hindu rituals, she revealed that both of them divided the wedding expenses among each other.

Moreover, Chopra shared that her husband paid for the engagement ring himself otherwise everything else was shared. She further urged couples to do the same instead of burdening one side of the family to bear all expenses.

Chopra said, “One should start planning your wedding together where you choose jewelry and clothes and everything that is a part of your wedding together which creates foundation for a wonderful marriage.”