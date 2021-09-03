Rajveer Ankur Singh on being Bollywood outsider: ‘I didn’t get any work’ Sakina Mehdi | September 03, 2021 Share

During an interview, Indian model Rajveer Ankur Singh cirticised Bollywood for being unwelcoming even after he made his acting debut with film G Kutta Se.

Singh said, “Bollywood has become such a close knit culture. At this point, for an outsider to get inside and get the work they deserve, is so difficult. After G Kutta Se, everyone praised me, but I had to wait. If I was from a film family, I’d have got 100 offers. But because I’m an outsider, I didn’t get any work. I’ve faced that first hand.”

He added, “Here, your destiny isn’t in your hands. Even after proving myself, I’ve to wait for good work. Being an actor is an emotionally tiring job, there are so many ups and downs. The possibility of success is slim.”

He further shared, “I was offered roles but they weren’t good enough. I just didn’t want to make money by doing random roles. So, I continued modelling and do ads, while waiting for the right opportunity. I also did some big South projects — Telugu films Amar Akbar Anthony, Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu, Rang and Seetimaarr with Tottempudi Gopichand. I also took up farming and that has kept me busy for the last few years.”