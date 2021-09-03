Neetu Kapoor gives special insight into ‘fake arrogance’ of Kapoor’s Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021 Share





Neetu Kapoor gives special insight into ‘fake arrogance’ of Kapoor’s

Neetu Kapoor opened up on the fake arrogance of the Kapoor family members at the Kapil Sharma show.



Neetu was spotted on the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Television shared an excerpt targeting the Kapoor household.

Neetu said, “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance),Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of satisfaction however a idiot inside).”

A throwback video was shared from the episode of the Kapil Sharma show where Rishi had made an appearance.

Kapil recalled the times, “Rishi sir was going to come, everyone was scared to request Rishi sir to bring Neetu ma’am with him. Production called him as well, ‘Sir, Neetu ji ko bulana hai.’ (He replied) ‘Toh call her, why are you calling me?’”