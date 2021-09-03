Jasmin Bhasin grieves over Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021 Share





Actress Jasmin Bhasin mourned the death of actor Sidharth Shukla and was extremely shocked to hear the sudden news.



When the news took rounds on social media, Jasmin was on her way to Mumbai from a trip.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I heard the shocking news only after I landed in Mumbai from Kashmir. It was a devastating feeling.”

She further added, “We worked together in the show and had a warm and friendly rapport. He was such a lively person. I just can’t get over the reality. He was only 40. Is 40 an age to die? Life’s uncertainty is certain. Everyone should live in the present. All I remember now is his ever-smiling happy-go-lucky face.”

She concluded, “We had such a good time working together on the set. He was a good friend. When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful. I am speechless. I pray for strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s mom and family in these trying times. The loss is irreparable. May his soul rest in peace.”