Sonu Sood expresses sorrow over losing Hitesh Sharma to COVID-19 Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021

Sonu Sood voiced his apologies to the children of Hitesh Sharma after he was unable to save his life from COVID-19.



For those unversed, Sonu had rescued by airlifting the patient from Hyderabad to Delhi for immediate treatment.

Taking to twitter, Sonu Sood promised the crestfallen children that he will be there for them ‘always.’

The actor wrote, “We lost another warrior! Rest in Peace my brother #HiteshSharma who fought his battle with Covid like a soldier! I had airlifted him from Delhi to Hyderabad in July for the treatment. I wish I could've saved u. You will always live in my heart brother, my prayers with the family!”

Sonu also shared a sketch of Hitesh and said, “This was the painting made by Hitesh's kids with a hope to save their father. Wish I could. So sorry little angels, will always be there for you.”

Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, Sonu had been actively participating in helping those in need.



