Kushal Tandon quits social media, apologizes to Sidharth Shukla Web Desk | September 04, 2021

Indian actor Kushal Tandon is unhappy with the response of many celebrities after Sidharth Shukla's death.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the actor announced of quitting social media due to the toxic standards of people around him.

"Off this so called social media..Until then stay human in social and in your family," he wrote in a post.



Speaking in an interview on Zoom TV, Kushal shared his disappointment with many celebrities who attended the actor's funeral for publicity.

“Hang your head in shame. Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad I am sorry sid! rest in peach super star."



Sidharth Malhotra passed away on Thursday, after cardiac arrest.