Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif visit Turkish minister: See Photos | September 04, 2021

Actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have met with the Turkish minister on Friday.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, turned to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself wit the actor, marking their visit.



“We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects," he captioned alongside the photos.



For their meet, Salman wore a black suit while Katrina donned a beige top with black pants.

Salman and Katrina's visit comes after their brief visit to Russia for the shooting of their upcoming film Tiger 3.