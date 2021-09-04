Karan Johar clarifies rumors about collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in new film Sakina Mehdi | September 04, 2021 Share

Karan Johar clarifies rumors about collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in new film

Recently, an Indian publication reported that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and director Karan Johar are working together in upcoming project. However, the latter denied rumors of two collaborating for new film.

Johar stated, “No not at all. There is no film with Vicky Kaushal as of now.”

Earlier, the producer sat down for an interview and talked about photography, he said, “I'm all about fuss and frills, where it comes to my completely over-the-top moments and celluloid. But when it comes to photographs, I love it when they are pure.”

He explained, “I don't understand totally touched-up or overtly dressed-up images because it takes away from the moment you've captured. The moment you capture has to be protected, it’s not about what you've done with it digitally.”