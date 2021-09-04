Javed Akhtar once asked Kangana Ranaut to end feud with Hrithik Roshan Sakina Mehdi | September 04, 2021 Share

Javed Akhtar once asked Kangana Ranaut to end feud with Hrithik Roshan

Last year, Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him during an interview.

However, during the hearing the former shared that he had asked Ranaut to put an end to her issues with Hrithik Roshan.

Akhtar stated, "I tried to advise and pacify her to settle issues with Hrithik. However, she did not listen to me and told me that she would take the issue as per her choice and she would show him. As she was not in a mood to listen to me, I changed the topics and shared pleasantries with her, offered some tea or coffee to her, and saw her off till the lift."