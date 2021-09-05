Amitabh Bachchan shares still from first movie with Jaya Bachchan: See Photo Web Desk | September 05, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan shares still from first movie with Jaya Bachchan: See Photo

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 49 years of his first movie with Jaya Bachchan.

Bollywood's Big B turned to his Instagram on Friday and shared a monochrome photo of himself embracing wife Jaya Bachchan in a still from the movie.

“Our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju'.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago.” However, he got the year wrong. The film released in 1972, which makes it 49 years.



Fans also dropped heart emoticons for the evergreen couple. Daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Nanda also praised the husband and wife.

Take a look:







