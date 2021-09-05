Neetu Kapoor celebrates Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary with his cutout, family Web Desk | September 05, 2021 Share

Veteran Indian actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating 69th birth anniversary of late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu shared a number of photos from the Kapoor family get together on Friday as they cherished the deceased.

As spotted in Neetu's Instagram Stories, Rishi's cake featured all of his favorite things including a whiskey bottle, the Twitter logo, a bowl of mutton curry, a guitar and a cassette of songs from his old hits.

Neetu earlier posted a throwback photo with Rishi and documented his last days in the world.



“I learnt a lot from Rishi ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better."

She continued, "hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab," wrote Neetu.

