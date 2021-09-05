Throwback: When Pankaj Tripathi stole Manoj Bajpayee's slippers Web Desk | September 05, 2021 Share

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating his 45th birthday today.

The actor, who is an inspiration to so many, had a tumultuous past before becoming an star. In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj once detailed the incident when he stole Bajpayee's slippers long before he made it big in Bollywood.

"I got a call that Manoj ji is here. I used to do theatre back then so the kitchen staff knew it. I told them that whenever he orders anything from his room, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya, said ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet and left the room. Next day he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal behind. The housekeeping supervisor said ‘Are! Your Manoj bhai is gone but he left his chappal here’. I said don’t submit it, give it to me,” he said.

Narrating his story, Pankaj also broke into tears after which Manoj Bajpayee embraced him. Pankaj also got a chance to work with Bajpayee in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012).

