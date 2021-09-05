Ranveer Singh looks dapper in turtleneck tee, shares latest snaps on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 05, 2021 Share

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has won over the hearts of his millions of fans with his outstanding performances in hit films. The actor, who is known for playing every character with perfection, also holds immense popularity for his unique, funky, and daring fashion statements.

However, the Gully Boy star has recently stunned his fans with his recent photographs, in which he could be seen donning a formal blue suit with a beige turtleneck tee.





The combination had his fans drooling as the Simmba star looked suave in the pictures. The Padmaavat star posted a series of photos in his formal wear on Instagram and fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flocked to the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ram Leela famed actor will be seen next in 83 alongside his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. It is based on the 1983 World Cup Winning team and Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev.

Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The actor also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Ranveer also is gearing up to host a Bollywood quiz show on TV.