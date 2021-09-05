Saif Ali Khan reveals being away from social media helps him focus Sakina Mehdi | September 05, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan appeared in an interview and shared his thoughts about social media trolls. He revealed that not paying attention to the criticism helps him focus.

Khan said, “I don't read (troll comments). I am off it and it is really cool. Because it also helps me focus. It can get addictive, you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don't like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, ‘you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do.”

The 51-year-old added, “There is something about social media which is so dangerous. There is so much anonymity you don't know who is talking to whom. So people throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong.”