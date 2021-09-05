Rishi Kapoor wished to see son Ranbir get married: Neetu Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | September 05, 2021 Share

Indian actress Neetu Kapoor sat down for an interview and spoke about how late husband Rishi Kapoor wanted to witness son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

While talking about Rishi’s wishes, Neetu shared, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition--astride a ghodi (horse), on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai (Someday I want to see our son on a horse)'.”

She revealed his other wish was to see Krishna Raj house renovated with three apartments for Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor and for her and himself.