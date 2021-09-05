Deepika Padukone roots for ‘team work’ on shoot in viral video Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share





Deepika Padukone roots for ‘team work’ on shoot in viral video

Deepika Padukone opened up about a ‘typical’ shoot day in her life and appreciated her team as she shared BTS shots from the sets on social media.



In the brief video clip the actress was seen getting ready for a shoot in her vanity van.

Taking to Instagram video, Deepika said, "So I look forward to meeting the team that I'm gonna work with. Especially my team because I know we have a lot of fun through the process especially on film. It's not always like a smooth thing, you know.”

The Om Shanti Om actress added, "Sometimes you have tough days. Sometimes things go well, Sometimes things don't go well. But atleast when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through a day and I think we're all there to kind of pep each other up. So if someone's having a bad day, I think we kind of without being intrusive, help the person get through it."

She captioned the video 'Teamwork' which gained around 2 lakh views within 1 hour.








