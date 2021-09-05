Richa Chadha steps into production with new strategy Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share









Actress Richa Chadha announced her production debut with an all female crew strategy for the movie Girls Will be Girls.



According to Richa, a correct approach towards the project can make it a hit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa said, “My director Shuchi wants to see how it would be to work with an all women crew, to see what that would do, having only women. We have had one round of interviews with some aspirants. Our co-producers in Delhi, who have produced several award-winning feminist indie films, also feel strongly that it should be women led.”

The actress further stated, “I think it’s a great, positive, social experiment. I experienced a certain freedom from male expectations, from dressing up, etc in my last year of education at a girl’s college...I don’t know if it’ll usher in a revolution but I definitely think it’s worth trying.”

She signed off by saying, “A female oriented film holds the potential to change a lot of things across film industries everywhere.”

For those unversed, the movie Girls Will be Girls is set in a Himalayan hill station in the Northern part of India.

The film revolved around a young teenage girl and her relationship with her mother.