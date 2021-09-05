Sonam Kapoor’s London home graces magazine cover with sofa worth €18,000 Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share

Actress Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a glimpse of her London home interior in latest capture on a magazine cover.



For the latest Edition of Architectural Digest India, Sonam advertised her house and creative studio.

In the picture, the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen clad in a purple branded dress from Charles Jeffrey paired with black boots as she stood atop a couch worth €18000 from Mario Bellini which is equivalent to Rupees18 lacs.

The background of the picture consisted of a large wooden desk and wooden shelves laced with several books.

Sonam was hesitant to flaunt her expensive house to the world. Regarding this she wrote, “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces….”

Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja and they both share a large mansion in London and Sonam adores her life there.







