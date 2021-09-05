Katrina Kaif shares ‘sun-kissed’ photos from Turkey Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share





Actress Katrina Kaif treated fans with her stunning sun-kissed pictures from Turkey as she headed for the shoot of film Tiger 3.



Katrina was dressed in a purple floral off-the-shoulder top with the rays of the sun lighting up her face.

Her fans gushed over her photoshoot and took to the comment section to pen sweet replies, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be so beautiful)?”

Another said, “We are very happy to see you here Katrina.”

Other people dropped different emoticons and likes.

The film Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Recently, the crew was also spotted in St Petersburg Russia for the shoot as they shared pictures.

Turkey will continue to host big International cinematic projects.